Ikei, Corbett victorious at 2019 Junior Women’s National Championships

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tiare Ikei and Kelani Corbett are national champions.
The two wrestlers from Hawaii represented their Team USA in the Junior Wrestling National Championships this week in North Dakota with both winning their respective weight divisions.
Ikei, a Kaiser High School graduate, defeated Jennifer Soto in the 117-pound division while Corbett, a Leilehua High School graduate, defeated Elisa Robinson in a dominant 8-0 win at 180 pounds.
For full results, click here.
