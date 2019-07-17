Hot summertime trade wind weather continues

Typical summertime trade wind weather is expected through the weekend and into next week, with a few windward showers and hot daytime temperatures near 90 degrees. An upper level disturbance is lingering near the islands, which will bring a few more showers riding in on the locally breezy trade winds, especially Friday. Leeward areas of the Big Island will still see afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.
Surf on east-facing shores is rising thanks to a rough and choppy trade wind swell. The current south swell is still subsiding, with only a modest increase expected early next week from a pair of overlapping swells. North and west shore surf will remain small to flat for the next several days. A small craft advisory is now posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to the strong trades.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.