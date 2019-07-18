Hot summer time weather for the Hawaiian Islands continues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A typical summertime trade wind pattern continues through early next week. Showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountain areas, with the highest frequency of these showers occurring during the nights and mornings. Most lee areas of the smaller islands will remain dry, while the lee side of the Big Island will have its usual clouds and a few showers every afternoon and evening.
Small Craft Advisory for Hawaiian waters continues through Friday afternoon for all waters in response to the trade winds.
Expect choppy surf along the east facing shores with the breezy to strong trade winds through Friday. It looks like the waves will remain below advisory levels. East facing shores will see surf slowly lower over the weekend as trades ease. An increase in surf along south facing shores is possible early next week as a couple southwest swells arrive in the islands.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.