Hawaii surfers making noise at Corona Open J-Bay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii surfers have advanced to the the Finals Day at the Corona Open J-Bay.
Kauai's Sebastian Zietz took down Michel Bourez in South Africa and will take on Filipe Toledo in the next round. Fellow Kauai native Malia Manuel took down Sally Fitzgibbons and will now face Lakey Peterson.
Additionally, three-time world champ Carissa Moore is in the other semi-final against Caroline Marks.
The World Surf League announced on social media Thursday morning that the competition is off today due to low swells and will resume Friday and Saturday.
