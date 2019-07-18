Furuta named as preseason candidate for 2019 Doak Walker Award

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior football running back Dayton Furuta has been named a preseason candidate for the 2019 Doak Walker Award.
The award is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate running back.
Furuta, a former Mililani High School standout, started six games last season for Hawaii and finished second on the team with 459 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced on November 20.
The committee will cast a second vote on December 2nd to determine the winner of the award and will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 12th on ESPN.
