Forecast: Locally breezy trades, summertime temperatures continue

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typical summertime trade wind weather is expected through the weekend and into next week, with a few windward showers and hot daytime temperatures near 90 degrees. An upper level disturbance is lingering near the islands, which will bring a few more showers riding in on the locally breezy trade winds, especially Friday. Leeward areas of the Big Island will still see afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.