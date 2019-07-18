First boats cross finish line at 50th anniversary Transpac race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After four days, 11 hours and 20 minutes out on open seas, the first multi-hull boat crossed the finish line Wednesday night at the 50th Transpacific Yacht Race.
Over the course of the next few days, other monohulls will begin arriving after a multi-day race across the Pacific Ocean from Los Angeles to Honolulu.
The next three boats predicted to come in are among the biggest boats in the race. Among them is the Comanche, estimated to cross the Diamond Head finish line Thursday around sunset.
The yacht will moor at Aloha Tower and is in the running to win the Barn Door Trophy, given to the first monohull to finish with the shortest time.
Boats travel almost 2,225 nautical miles to compete to be the overall first place winner, as well as for the Kalaukaua Cup ― awarded to the boat with the fastest corrected elapsed time taking handicaps into consideration.
This year, a record-breaking number of competitors entered the race. There are currently 82 monohull and multihull boats still racing. They range from 31 to 100 feet in length.
The last record set for most number of participants was 80 entries in 1979.
The Transpac, as some call it, started in 1906. It is organized by the Transpacific Yacht Club and is raced biennially in the odd-numbered years following World War II.
As each boat crosses the finish line, crew members will be celebrated with traditional aloha welcoming parties.
The King Kalakaua Cup and other trophies will be handed out at the Honolulu Awards Ceremony at The Hawaii Convention Center on Friday, July 26.
A new award, the Nash Family Corinthian Trophy, will be added to this race as well and given to the fastest all-amateur crew sailing a monohull yacht.
