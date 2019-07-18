Family of a late guitarist hopes stolen instruments will be returned soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The family of a late musician is pleading for help after someone stole their loved one’s prized possessions.
A yellow guitar that belonged to music producer, composer and guitarist Jim Cobb was recently stolen. His family said someone broke into their car in Aiea and stole several of his guitars.
Cobb passed away last week Thursday in Honolulu.
“He ended up leaving his favorite stuff that he used on a regular basis in his car, just before he passed. We were told that and by the time we got there to get it out of his car on the street, someone had broke into the car and stole everything,” Jim’s father, Michael Cobb said.
His family says the items are priceless and they are just hoping for its safe return.
“Please from the bottom of our hearts, leave the equipment somewhere and notify the police no questions asked. The sentimental value is beyond words. We just want it back,” musician and friend Tahiti Rey said.
A police report has been filed and an investigation is ongoing. If you have any tips on the case, call HPD.
His family says they plan to hold a benefit concert in his honor in August at Hawaiian Brian’s.
