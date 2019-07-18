Byrd, Ward named to 2019 Biletnikofff Award Preseason Watch List

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pair of Rainbow Warrior football receivers were named to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List this morning.
Hawaii receivers Cedric Byrd and JoJo Ward were selected to the Watch List by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. The award annually recognizes the nation's outstanding receiver, regardless of position.
Byrd finished second on the team in receiving yards (970), receptions (79), and touchdowns (9) last season in his first year at Manoa.
Ward finished in a tie for second on the team with nine receiving touchdowns with Byrd and was third in receiving yards (865).
The senior out of Texas led the team in yards per catch (17.0) and hauled in 15 receptions of 20-plus yards.
Last season, receiver John Ursua was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award - Hawaii’s first semi finalist since Greg Salas in 2010 and the fourth overall along with Chad Owens (2004) and Ashley Lelie (2001).
Three finalists will be selected on November 25th and the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12th during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.
