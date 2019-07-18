Better Business Bureau warns of a scam targeting Expedia users

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Better Business Bureau is warning Expedia customers of refund scams.
The BBB has received several reports in the last few days of impostors scamming thousands of dollars from members.
According to BBB Hawaiʻi Marketplace Manager Roseann Freitas, the scam starts when customers try to contact a fake Expedia number they found online, which often leads to scammers posing as representatives for the travel company.
The impostors tell customers that the refund website is down and that they need to purchase gift cards in order to receive a refund.
“Most trustworthy companies are not going to ask you for a gift card or ask you to pay for a refund,” Freitas said. “So right there is probably your number one red flag that this is not legitimate.”
Here are a few tips from the BBB to protect customers from these scams:
- Head directly to Expediaʻs website for their contact information. Do not trust the results you receive from search engines.
- Log into your account whenever you need to change reservations.
- Never give out personal financial information over the phone.
