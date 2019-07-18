From Alaska to Maine, TMT opponents gather to show support for protesters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Thirty Meter Telescope protest on the Big Island continues, groups across the country are gathering to say they stand with the protesters.
Rallies have been held in Alaska, Nevada, Maine and elsewhere.
And this weekend, protesters are planning to gather on "A" Mountain in Tempe to speak out about the Thirty Meter Telescope.
Construction of the $1 billion telescope was set to begin this week atop Mauna Kea.
Plans for the telescope were first announced a decade ago.
Supporters of the 18-story telescope say it will push forward the field of astronomy, allowing humans to peer farther into space ― and back in time ― than any other telescope in the world.
But protesters say the telescope will further desecrate a place they consider sacred.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.