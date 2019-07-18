From Alaska to Maine, TMT opponents gather to show support for protesters

View this post on Instagram

Thank you my Vegas ‘Ohana!! 😭❤️✊🏽 We are here!! We are speaking!! EŌ!! #AOLETMT #tmtshutdown #tmt #hawaiian #hawaii #bigisland #kukiaimauna #alohaaina #keephawaiianlandsinhawaiianhands #wearemaunakea #maunakea #lasvegas #ninthisland #kapualoha #30waystostand