Typical Hawaii Summer Weather With Sunshine and Trade Winds!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty Trade wind weather will continue today through the remainder of the week into early next week bringing clouds and passing showers, mostly over the windward and mauka areas. Leeward sections of the Big Island will see clouds and showers mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime heating will continue to allow for clouds and showers to form over the leeward Big Island slopes each afternoon and evening.
The current south swell will continue to slowly subside today and tonight, with only small background south and southwest swells expected Thursday through the weekend. Locally strong trade winds will produce choppy waves along east facing shores into the weekend. Small Craft Advisories are in effect for waters surrounding parts of O’ahu, Maui County and Hawaii Island until at least 6:00pm Friday.
