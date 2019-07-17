Typical Hawaii Summer Weather With Sunshine and Trade Winds!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty Trade wind weather will continue today through the remainder of the week into early next week bringing clouds and passing showers, mostly over the windward and mauka areas. Leeward sections of the Big Island will see clouds and showers mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime heating will continue to allow for clouds and showers to form over the leeward Big Island slopes each afternoon and evening.