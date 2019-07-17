Suspect arrested in Maui arson incident that triggered massive wildfire

As dusk fell over the mountains of Maui, firefighters continued to try and contain a massive fire that was burning in Central Maui. (Image: Suzi Hobbs)
By HNN Staff | July 17, 2019 at 10:17 AM HST - Updated July 17 at 10:17 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police officials on Maui have arrested a man suspected of starting a wildfire that burned more than 9,000 acres of land and forced temporary evacuations for some Kihei and Maalaea residents.

County officials say Holden Bingham was arrested just before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening on suspicion of first-degree arson.

The 28-year-old man, who has no local address, was released pending further investigation, but is still being held on unrelated arrest warrants, according to Maui County.

Holden Bingham, 28, is interviewed by Hawaii News Now for a story about prison conditions. He was arrested Monday on suspicion of arson.
Bingham is a convicted felon who has previously been incarcerated at the Maui Community Correctional Center. He recently agreed to be interviewed by Hawaii News Now for a story on the conditions at the overcrowded facility.

The fires were reported to be 100 percent contained on Monday after burning a combined 9,200 acres.

The flames caused power outages and forced cancellations of flights out of the Kahului airport.

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate at the height of the flames, and the nearby Maui Humane Society actually recruited community volunteers to help transport animals to safety.

The cloud of smoke from the fire was so big it could be seen from outer space, the National Weather Service said.

