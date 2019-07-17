Suspect arrested in Maui arson incident that triggered massive wildfire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police officials on Maui have arrested a man suspected of starting a wildfire that burned more than 9,000 acres of land and forced temporary evacuations for some Kihei and Maalaea residents.
County officials say Holden Bingham was arrested just before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening on suspicion of first-degree arson.
The 28-year-old man, who has no local address, was released pending further investigation, but is still being held on unrelated arrest warrants, according to Maui County.
Bingham is a convicted felon who has previously been incarcerated at the Maui Community Correctional Center. He recently agreed to be interviewed by Hawaii News Now for a story on the conditions at the overcrowded facility.
The fires were reported to be 100 percent contained on Monday after burning a combined 9,200 acres.
The flames caused power outages and forced cancellations of flights out of the Kahului airport.
Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate at the height of the flames, and the nearby Maui Humane Society actually recruited community volunteers to help transport animals to safety.
The cloud of smoke from the fire was so big it could be seen from outer space, the National Weather Service said.
