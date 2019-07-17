A picturesque Makiki Heights home with ties to art is going up for sale

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The board of the Honolulu Museum of Art has decided to sell the historic Spalding House in Makiki Heights.
The property was built in 1925 by Honolulu Academy of Arts founder Anna Rice Cooke. It took on a name of Nu‘umealani, or Heavenly Terrace.
The property transferred to Cooke’s daughter, Alice Spalding, in 1934.
It changed hands a couple of times over the years until 1988, when the Twigg-Smith family donated the home to create the the Contemporary Museum. It was returned to the Honolulu Academy of Art as a gift in May 2011.
“This is a very difficult decision that comes with a lot of mixed emotion,” Trustee and Interim Museum Director Mark Burak said.
"While the Spalding House property’s beauty and historic significance make it hard to part with, it has also been challenging splitting our attention between two large, resource-intensive art campuses, one limited by several factors that have made it difficult to deliver the kind of quality art exhibitions, programs and services we have desired,” Burak added.
It’s a picturesque property valued at more than $13 million.
The money from the sale will help fund the main campus and art school on South Beretania Street.
Several farewell events are planned in the fall. For more information, click here.
