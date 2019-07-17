OHA on Mauna Kea arrests: ‘The Native Hawaiian community weeps today’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Office of Hawaiian Affairs expressed concern Wednesday about the arrest of more than 20 protesters at the Mauna Kea access road, and said the conflict underscores broader issues with the state’s management of the mountain.
“The Native Hawaiian community weeps today,” the agency said, in a statement.
“To see some of our most respected kupuna, advocates and ʻohana get arrested for voicing the same concerns our community has expressed for decades over the state’s mismanagement of Maunakea brings a kaumaha to our hearts that is unbearable. Regardless of your position on TMT, we must all agree with Gov. Ige’s 2015 statement that the state has ‘failed’ Maunakea.”
The agency has not taken a stand against TMT, though several trustees have.
In its statement, it said it will proceed with its lawsuit against the state over alleged mismanagement of the mountain.
This story will be updated.
