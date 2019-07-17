In new victory for protesters, police back away from Mauna Kea for second straight day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second straight day, law enforcement authorities on Hawaii Island said Tuesday that they would take no action against Thirty Meter Telescope protesters blocking Mauna Kea Access Road, a decision that was hailed by activists as another victory for their cause.
“Police officers have said they will not make any arrests today,” one woman said, as the surrounding group ― which numbered several hundred people in size ― erupted in celebration.
“I don’t know how they’re going to deal with this but ... given his word that they won’t be making arrests, so live to fight another day,” she added.
For most of the day Tuesday, a large crowd of people ― led by a group of kupuna at their front lines ― sat under pop-up tents that had been erected over Mauna Kea Access Road, blocking anyone from going up the mountain.
But unlike what unfolded Monday morning ― when dozens of police authorities were seen marching down Daniel K. Inouye Highway toward the site of the demonstrations ― there was never a significant law enforcement presence in the vicinity of the protests.
Instead, the most notable interaction between the two sides happened when officers tried to escort what was described as a group of telescope employees to the already-functioning telescopes at the summit of the mountain.
Protest leaders say they had a ‘negotiation’ with the officers, demanding that the National Guard not be allowed past their make-shift checkpoint and that they wanted one vehicle per day to be allowed to access the summit to perform cultural practices.
The law enforcement officials reportedly told protesters that those requests were non-negotiable, and the activists subsequently refused to move to allow the employees to access their workplaces.
A few hours later, though, protesters eventually did make way ― for telescope employees traveling in the opposite direction. Just before 4 p.m., the directors of the existing telescopes atop Mauna Kea decided to abandon the mountain in order to ensure the safety of their employees.
“Without guaranteed reliable access to the telescopes, the Maunakea Observatories will suspend all summit activities,” said Dr. Jessica Dempsey, the Deputy Director of the East Asian Observatory. “The Maunakea Observatories have millions of dollars of instrumentation. This is a risk for us to have to step away at this point.”
Though the day ended on relatively peaceful terms, there were some moments of tension during parts of the day ― including when word began to spread that 60 officers with the Honolulu Police Department had landed on Hawaii Island to support law enforcement efforts at Mauna Kea.
This story will be updated.
