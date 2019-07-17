Nanakuli residents are fed up over proposed landfill expansion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials with the PVT Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility in Nanakuli say it needs to expand its landfill because its current location is close to filling up.
PVT is Oahu’s only landfill for construction and demolition debris and 80-percent of it is recycled or reused.
At a neighborhood board meeting Tuesday night, Nanakuli residents said they are tired of being the island's dumping ground.
Nanakuli resident DeMont Conner suggested East Honolulu near Koko Head instead.
“We gatta have the biggest homeless population, we gatta have the landfills. Everything society wants to throw away, they send down to the West Side and we’re done with that. We’re not throw away people and we’re not a place where everybody can just put their trash,” said Conner.
Ed Werner grew up on Mohihi Street and still has family and friends who live right next to the facility.
He’s concerned about their health and says he would like to see a regional park at the proposed location instead.
"We would love to have the park in Nanakuli, that would be a blessing to us,” Werner said. “We get five youth baseball teams practicing at one park, a baseball field converted into a football field. Come on."
PVT officials want to expand their landfill to the other side of Lualualei Naval Road and hopefully start using it in the next four years.
"We'll double our recycling. We'll add two recycling lines in. So, we're going to really increase a lot of the things that we're doing on the recycling side," said Steve Joseph PVT Vice President of Operations.
PVT officials say the new landfill will comply with all permits and approvals.
"We have a number of reports that are already out in the EIS including all the backups, including one that the department of health did years ago on it to show that actually, in real fact. You’re better off living next to us than you are living in Kapolei. There’s less dust. There’s less dust than in downtown Honolulu,” Joseph said.
Members of the Nanakuli and Maili Neighborhood Board were given copies of the project's Draft Environmental Impact Statement Tuesday night.
The draft EIS will be officially published next week and then opened for a 45-day comment period.
