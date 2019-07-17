K-pop girl group Blackpink arrives on Oahu to film new series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - K-pop fans, keep your eyes — and ears — open!
Blackpink, a famous K-pop girl group, is on Oahu this week, filming a new series called “BLACKPINK Summer Diary: In Hawaii."
Mike Adam, a radio broadcaster based in New York, tweeted that the series will follow the group through Hawaii, while the girls embark on various adventures.
A Blackpink fan page website also noted the group’s arrival to Honolulu Tuesday.
“Later on, fans spotted Blackpink Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa filming and swimming with Dolphin in Hawaii,” the website said.
The series is expected to drop sometime in August.
Blackpink has set multiple records, including being the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella and having the highest charting Billboard Hot 100 song by a female K-pop group ever.
