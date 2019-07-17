Infant’s death at ‘unlicensed’ day care reclassified as manslaughter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The death of a 7-month-year old girl at an unlicensed daycare at the Aliamanu Military Reservation in February has now been reclassified from unattended death to manslaughter, Honolulu police said.
The news comes right when Abigail Lobisch would have turned 1.
Abigail was found lifeless when her mother left her at the unlicensed daycare on base while her father was away on drill.
As Hawaii News Now first reported in February, the daycare where Abigail died had been reported to the Army housing authority and the military police for allegedly leaving children unattended.
The daycare had also been served two cease-and-desist orders but kept reopening.
The family confirmed that the Honolulu Medical Examiner found that Abigail did not die from natural causes.
The family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for a lawyer.
