‘I’m going to put on a show’: Holloway prepares for UFC 240 title bout against Frankie Edgar

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Blessed’ express is heading into Edmonton, Canada July 27. and the UFC featherweight champion has no plans to relinquish his throne.
Max Holloway will look to rebound after suffering his first loss in five years, when he meets Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 240.
The two have been scheduled to fight two previous times before but injuries forced both camps to reschedule the bout.
Holloway is relieved to finally meet Edgar in the cage after years of anticipation.
“We been getting ready for this guy for a couple of years now,” Holloway said. “I can’t wait, July 27th is right around the corner and I can’t wait to get it.”
Earlier this year, Holloway fell to Dustin Poirier when he moved up to the 155 pound division for a chance at an interim lightweight title belt.
Despite Holloway falling in the bout, he believes the loss was a mere stepping stone and knows the adversity will make him better moving forward.
“Someone who is successful their whole career doesn’t see the trials and tribulations," Holloway said. “In my eyes a true champion is someone who can get knocked down, get back up and bounce back.”
UFC 240 will take place at the Rodgers Place in Edmonton, Canada. ‘The Great White North’ has served as a second home to the Waianae native for many years and Holloway looks forward to giving the fans another unforgettable moment.
“Canada always got a special place in my heart,” Holloway said. “That’s where I won the interim and that’s where I defended the undisputed, I go up there I feel like I’m in Hawaii.”
Holloway knows with every title defense he makes, the opponents will push him the limits. The UFC featherweight champion believes that fans who tune into the bout should expect fireworks.
“This is going to be special," Holloway said. "I’m going to put on a show come July 27. fireworks will be going crazy your going to be thinking it’s the 4th of July so I can’t wait.”
