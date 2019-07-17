HECO outlines plan to kickstart renewable energy push

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric Company said they’re preparing to kickstart the largest-ever renewable energy push in the state as they close down coal and oil-fired power plants.
The company said it plans to shut down the AES Hawaii Campbell Industrial Park fossil fuel plant by September 2022. It is the largest single generator on Oahu, meeting 16% of peak demand.
There are also plans to close the oldest oil-fired plant on Maui as well by the end of 2024.
In the next five years, Hawaiian Electric plans to acquire new renewable energy technologies to be able to provide service despite these closures.
The first projects are set to take effect in 2022 after the company finds local and global developers this summer.
The approximately 900 megawatts of new renewables will generate about 2 million megawatt-hours annually and will be among the largest single procurement effort ever undertaken by a U.S. utility.
“We’ve attempted to develop a competitive bidding plan that addresses concerns of all stakeholders while maintaining a fair process to reach our aggressive clean energy goals,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president for business development and strategic planning.
“Among our guiding principles are that transparency, predictability and streamlining lowers costs to customers and that community engagement is essential to success.”
