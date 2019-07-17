Good news: Leialoha, dog found buried in sand, doing well with new family

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a happier ending to the story of a dog found buried alive in sand at a Waianae beach.
The pup named Leialoha has found a happy home.
PAWS of Hawaii posted a video Tuesday of Leialoha giving her first kisses to her foster sister.
The animal rescue group says the dog is making an incredible recovery and is healing well.
She was found at Lualualei Beach Park last week Tuesday after witnesses saw a man burying the animal. When rescuers got the dog out, her body was covered in sores and was on the thinner side.
In the new video, Leialoha is seen wagging her tail and even smiling with her new family.
