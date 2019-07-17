Good news: Leialoha, dog found buried in sand, doing well with new family

🌟 Leialoha Update 🌟 What a little miracle pup! From baking in the sun and hot sands to kisses, loves and a full belly. Leialoha is making an incredible recovery thanks to your prayers & donations, a wonderful foster mom and quality veterinary care by Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services. We are so grateful to our team members who answered the call to pick up this sweet baby. Look at Leialoha as she gives her first kisses to her foster sister and see her personality start to shine through. What a blessing that she is healing so well. Follow the page to see updates on her care and to follow her recovery. If you would like to help support other animals in need please visit pawsofhawaii.org/donate