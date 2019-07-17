Good news: Leialoha, dog found buried in sand, doing well with new family

(Source: PAWS of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | July 16, 2019 at 10:00 PM HST - Updated July 16 at 10:05 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a happier ending to the story of a dog found buried alive in sand at a Waianae beach.

The pup named Leialoha has found a happy home.

PAWS of Hawaii posted a video Tuesday of Leialoha giving her first kisses to her foster sister.

The animal rescue group says the dog is making an incredible recovery and is healing well.

She was found at Lualualei Beach Park last week Tuesday after witnesses saw a man burying the animal. When rescuers got the dog out, her body was covered in sores and was on the thinner side.

In the new video, Leialoha is seen wagging her tail and even smiling with her new family.

🌟 Leialoha Update 🌟 What a little miracle pup! From baking in the sun and hot sands to kisses, loves and a full belly. Leialoha is making an incredible recovery thanks to your prayers & donations, a wonderful foster mom and quality veterinary care by Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services. We are so grateful to our team members who answered the call to pick up this sweet baby. Look at Leialoha as she gives her first kisses to her foster sister and see her personality start to shine through. What a blessing that she is healing so well. Follow the page to see updates on her care and to follow her recovery. If you would like to help support other animals in need please visit pawsofhawaii.org/donate

Posted by PAWS of Hawaii on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

