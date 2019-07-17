Gabbard’s presidential campaign fundraising numbers show quarterly dip

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential campaign raised less than half the amount of money in the second quarter of this year as it did in the first, according to campaign finance records that were released earlier this week.
Those records show the Hawaii-grown candidate’s campaign raised roughly $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 ― nearly $3 million less than the $4.5 million she took in between January and the end of March.
The drop in fundraising totals comes despite having recently logged the campaign’s 100,000th unique donor, a milestone that the campaign celebrated across social media on Monday.
After accounting for spending in the second quarter, Tulsi’s camp is believed to still have just under $2.5 million cash on hand for campaign-related expenses.
Gabbard’s second quarter fundraising totals place her far below some other top Democratic presidential contenders: Sen. Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, each took in more than $20 million between April and June.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren nearly crossed the $20 million threshold, raising $19.2 million. Sanders, Buttigieg and Warren each took in more money during the second quarter than they did in the first.
Biden did not announce his intent to run for president until April, and thus did not have any first quarter fundraising efforts.
Despite the declining fundraising numbers she logged this quarter, some experts have offered evidence that things may be looking up for Gabbard and other candidates who are polling lower than Biden and Harris.
Numbers from Federal Election Commission filings show that 70% of Gabbard’s donations are from small donations of less than $200 ― a large number of smaller donations is typically indicative of candidates stirring up excitement amongst their supporters.
