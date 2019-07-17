Former labor union leader charged, accused of stealing thousands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A former labor official is charged with stealing $184,000.
A complaint filed in federal court alleges that Rodney Capello stole the money while he headed the Hawaii Electrical Workers division of the Hawaii Laborers Union, Local 722.
Capello earned about $200,000 while he headed the union, which was placed in trusteeship after it ran into financial difficulties.
If convicted, the Feds want Capello to pay back the money.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.