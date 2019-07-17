Former Gov. Abecrombie: TMT opponents are being hypocritical by blocking project

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie, who supports the Thirty Meter Telescope, believes opponents are being hypocritical by blocking the project.
“They’re saying when the law works for us, when the due process of law favors us, then we’re all for it,” said Abercrombie. “But when it doesn’t favor you and favors the other side, they are racist and anti-Hawaiian?”
He says while opponents have the right to protest and are entitled to be treated respectfully under law, he says the TMT also has a right to be on Mauna Kea under law.
“There’s no oppression going on here. Quite the opposite. The people who are being oppressed are the ones who are for the telescope. They’re the ones who have been called names, have been told you’re against Hawaiians, you’re against religion,” said Abecrombie.
Back in the 70′s, Abercrombie, as a state lawmaker, helped bring the astronomy program to the Big Island.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.