Forecast: Breezier trades with more hot temperatures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind conditions will continue over the next seven days, with the winds picking up a bit of speed over the next few days before diminishing a bit late in the weekend. An upper disturbance will enhance the showers for windward areas into Wednesday morning, but a more stable air mass should move in later Wednesday through Friday. Another increase in trade showers is possible early next week. The Kona side of the Big Island will see its usual pattern of afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.
At the beach, no major swells are expected as the south swell continues to subside over the next few days. East shores will have some increasing choppy surf thanks to the stronger trades. A small craft advisory is posted for waters around Oahu, the Kaiwi Channel and Maui County windward waters until 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a small craft advisory for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island all the way until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.