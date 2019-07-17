Forecast: Breezier trades with more hot temperatures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind conditions will continue over the next seven days, with the winds picking up a bit of speed over the next few days before diminishing a bit late in the weekend. An upper disturbance will enhance the showers for windward areas into Wednesday morning, but a more stable air mass should move in later Wednesday through Friday. Another increase in trade showers is possible early next week. The Kona side of the Big Island will see its usual pattern of afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.