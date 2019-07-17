Ewa Beach man arrested in Texas on child sex trafficking charge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach man has been arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement with child sex trafficking.
William James Ortiz, 41, was stopped on Monday night for a traffic violation, according to the Waco-Tribune Herald.
A 17-year-old girl who said she was homeless was also in the car, officials said.
She reportedly told police that Ortiz gave her money in exchange for sex and appeared to be intoxicated.
Ortiz was charged with a first-degree felony and held in lieu of $75,000 bond.
