Entertainment: Hawaii singer auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii singer Loki Alohikea was on “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday night.
This was not the first time he has been on the show, however.
Alohikea posted on Instagram and Facebook saying, “I did it! I went on the biggest talent show in the world and sang my little heart out! Unfortunately it wasn’t what they were looking for and I was eliminated:)”. He also said, “When I took the stage I was scared, excited, nervous, kinda barffy and a whole slew of other adjectives."
He may not be on “America’s Got Talent” this year, but expect to hear much more of his voice in the future.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.