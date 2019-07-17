DOT seeks public input on proposed rumble strips, fresh markings on Oahu roads

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work to install milled rumble strips and new pavement markings across Oahu roads is in need of public input before the project can begin.
HDOT officials are looking to the public to provide comment on the noise variance application for the project.
Work will increase noise in the areas highlighted on the map below during certain hours.
Work could start as early as October 2019. Proposed hours of work are:
- Saturday 6:00 p.m. to Monday 7:00 a.m.
- Monday 6:00 p.m. to Tuesday 7:00 a.m.
- Tuesday 6:00 p.m. to Wednesday 7:00 a.m.
- Wednesday 6:00 p.m. to Thursday 7:00 a.m.
- Thursday 6:00 p.m. to Friday 7:00 a.m.
- Friday 6:00 p.m. to Saturday 9:00 a.m.
“Limiting construction to daytime hours would be more disruptive to traffic and could result in prolonged traffic delays and subsequent disruption to business operations. Performing the work only during daytime hours would significantly lengthen the time required to complete the project, consequently increasing construction costs and causing undue hardship on the motoring public and residents and businesses of the areas where construction is occurring,” the HDOT said in a news release.
Public comment will be accepted from Aug 1 till Sept. 2.
For a comment form, click here.
The HDOT asks that those who submit comment =reference the Project Name and Project Number, Installation of Enhanced Pavement Marking and New Milled Rumble Strip at Various Locations Island of Oahu Project No. F.A.P. HSIP-0300(155), when sending a comment.
The completed comment form should be sent to:
State of Hawaii, Department of Transportation,
Highways Division, Oahu District Office
727 Kakoi Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96819
Attention: Samuel Rombaoa
