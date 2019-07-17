‘The Bachelor’ creator accused of attacking pregnant wife at Hawaii home

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The creator of the popular reality TV franchise “The Bachelor” is accused of verbally and physically abusing his pregnant wife at their home on Kauai.
The alleged incident happened on July 6.
According to the Los Angeles Times, a judge on Tuesday ordered Mike Fleiss to stay 100 yards away from his wife, Laura.
In her court filing, she said she was 10 weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child. She claimed Mike Fleiss told her that when they got married, he agreed to have only one child.
She said, in the court filing, that her husband “demanded” she get an abortion when he learned she was pregnant for the second time.
After threatening to divorce her, Laura Fleiss said her husband became physically and verbally abusive at one of their three homes in Hawaii.
Mike Fleiss filed for divorce on July 10.
Mike Fleiss is best known as the creator of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” one of the longest-running reality series on TV.
His representative and ABC declined to comment.
Warner Brothers said it is aware of the allegations and is looking into them.
