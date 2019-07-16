Work to clear Hawaii Island’s Highway 132 of lava rock progresses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work to clear hardened lava on Highway 132 in lower Puna is advancing.
Residents cut off by the lava have complained that work has been sluggish. In recent weeks, crews have made significant progress.
Officials say about half of the work is finished in the upper section of the road with a path cleared to the Four Corners area near Beach Road in the lower section of the highway.
Officials are hoping to complete the work by Oct. 5.
If they do meet that deadline, they’ll qualify for 100 percent federal reimbursement.
