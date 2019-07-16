What’s Trending: Does facial recognition really work?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We often consider the ethics of facial recognition, but seldom consider whether it actually works. Maybe because in TV shows and movies it always works perfectly.
In real life, Homeland Security has used facial recognition on 19 million travelers. How many of those 19 million turned out not to match their IDs? Homeland says 141 — six at airports and 135 at pedestrian border crossings.
That’s pretty different from NCIS, where two agents engage in about three lines of repartee, then the computer dings and there’s a match.
