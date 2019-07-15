Trade winds to dominate the work week

Locally breezy trade winds will be with us throughout the coming week, which should help to ease a summer heat a bit. There aren’t any organized rainmakers around, so we’ll just have the usual distribution of windward and mauka showers during the night and morning hours. The usual exception will be the Kona side of the Big Island, which will have a chance of afternoon clouds and showers. An area of moisture to the east of the Big Island may boost the showers just a bit Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The south shore swell is headed down, but a high surf advisory will remain posted overnight as the waves gradually lower. We’ll have an increase in choppy surf for east shores a bit later this week with the increasing trades. The breezy winds will keep a small craft advisory posted all the way through Saturday morning for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. There’s a good chance the advisory will be expanded to remaining Hawaiian coastal waters as the winds increase this week.
