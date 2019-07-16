Straub opens new clinic, welcomes patients in booming Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Healthcare in Honolulu is expanding with Straub Medical Center opening a new clinic in Ward Village.
The clinic and Urgent Care facilities are located in Kakaako’s Ae’o residential tower. It opened Monday to new patients.
“We’re very excited to be bringing convenient, high-quality, personalized health care to the people living and working in this vibrant community of Kakaako,” said Art Gladstone, CEO of Straub Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center. “Straub is a leader in primary care services and we are growing our presence in this area to create even greater access to care as we work toward our mission of creating a healthier Hawaii.”
The hospital says three family physicians are based in the new 4,800-square foot facility. They’re also accepting new patients for children and adults.
The clinic is located on the street level of the tower at 1001 Queen Street. Hours of the clinic are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Urgent Care services are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
To schedule an appointment at the Ward Village clinic, call 643-4362.
The Ward Village location is the second Straub clinic to open in July. Earlier in the month, they expanded their services by opening a clinic in Kapolei.
