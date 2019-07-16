Man gets probation after large fight in Papakolea in 2018

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man once accused of attempted murder stemming from a fight in Papakolea back in June 2018 has been sentenced to probation.
Slade Tuilata-Nakila will be on four years of probation for first-degree assault, and another four years for second-degree assault. His probation terms will run concurrently.
In May, he pleaded no contest to the charges under a plea deal.
The charges came after he was arrested following the 2018 fight at Papakolea Park.
In the incident, two people were arrested and five suffered injuries.
Those injured ranged in ages from 17 to 43. Some were hospitalized with stab wounds and other injuries.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.