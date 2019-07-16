Look up! You may see the International Space Station over Hawaii skies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s the International Space Station!
NASA says the ISS may be able to be spotted across Hawaii skies this week.
Weather permitting, the ISS in the sky will look like a bright star or airplane — without the flashing lights — moving across the sky.
The ISS, however, will move much faster than an airplane.
According to NASA, you can catch the ISS through this weekend.
On NASA’s sighting tool, “visible” is the maximum amount of time the ISS will be able to be spotted in the sky before crossing below the horizon.
“Height” represents the height of the space station from the horizon.
“Appears” and “disappears” is measured in degrees and represents when the ISS will become visible and when it will leave your field of view.
