Local Connection: Honolulu’s Bulky Item Pickup System

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu's effort to reform its bulky item pick-up system is off to a rocky start.
By requiring people to make appointments for pick-up of specific items – and refusing to pick up anything else – the trash crews are leaving behind tons of rubbish.
Because trash attracts trash. And many people are irresponsible about illegal dumping. Those piles are growing along with the complaints.
So far the city is sticking to its plan and insisting that the public will eventually learn how the system works.
Its going so badly though, some say it may have been designed to fail so that the city can justify charging money for garbage service.
Mayor Caldwell is heading into his last year in office so politically, its hard to imagine why he would make such a risky move with such a basic city service, if he is hoping to build support for some higher office.
That’s because people expect the basics from city government – protect them from crime, maintain the roads and pick up the trash. When those things don’t happen, voters don’t forget.
