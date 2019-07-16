Forecast: Breezy trades, smaller surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will be with us throughout the coming week, which should help to ease a summer heat a bit. There aren’t any organized rainmakers around, so we’ll just have the usual distribution of windward and mauka showers during the night and morning hours. The usual exception will be the Kona side of the Big Island, which will have a chance of afternoon clouds and showers. An area of moisture to the east of the Big Island may boost the showers just a bit Tuesday night into Wednesday.