Breezy trade winds with comfortable conditions linger for the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather will prevail through the week into early next week, thanks to high pressure far north of the area. Passing clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas. Lee sections of the Big Island will see clouds and showers mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. A small area of moisture can is a few hundred miles east of the area. This area of moisture will reach the Big Island Tuesday, then advance westward across rest of the area later Tuesday into early Wednesday. An uptick in windward and mauka shower activity is expected with the passage of this feature. The current south swell will continue to slowly subside through mid-week, with only small background south and southwest swells expected for the end of the work week and over the upcoming weekend.