Protesters remain at base of Mauna Kea as officials close road for TMT construction

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of law enforcement officers converged on the base of Mauna Kea on Monday morning, where hundreds had been protesting the start of construction for the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope project.
One of the leaders of the demonstrations against the TMT delivered an impassioned speech to protesters, imploring them to continue their fight but asking all to obey the law and be respectful of officers on the mountain.
"They’re gonna come up and they’ve given us their commitment ... these officers that I’m talking to, from what I can see, they’re not bad people,” said Kahookahi Kanuha, a well-known Hawaiian activist who has long been among those at the forefront of the demonstrations against TMT. “They are not the enemy. The state is the enemy.”
The Hawaii County Civil Defense announced at around 8:15 a.m. that Mauna Kea Access Road was closed until further notice to make way for beginning of construction of the TMT — a process that’s expected to last several days as construction crews haul heavy equipment to the summit.
Just hours prior to the road closure, eight protesters were chained to a cattle guard — including one underneath the metal guard — on Mauna Kea Access Road.
One of those protesters was Walter Ritte, a well-renowned Native Hawaiian activist.
“We do not want those trucks up the mountain,” Ritte said, while lying on the cattle guard. “We do not want this TMT on this mountain. This mountain represents more than just their building they want to build. This mountain represents the last thing they want to take that we will not give them."
These activists believe Mauna Kea is a sacred place and any obstruction would be blocking their religious rights.
Gov. David Ige said in a press conference on Sunday there would be no sweep at 8 p.m.
“There’s no intention for law enforcement to intervene on any activity as long as participants are behaving in a lawful behavior," Ige said.
However, Clare Connors, Hawaii’s Attorney General, said people would be asked to leave the road for safety reasons during Monday’s closure because the vehicles and equipment that need to travel up the summit road are very wide.
If a person doesn’t comply with the government’s request, they would be arrested, Connors said.
The state has said TMT has the legal right to build.
There has also been questions of whether tear gas would be used. The governor did not specifically answer but said law enforcement officials would respond according to training.
“Law enforcement has been preparing in a number of different way, and we are prepared to respond to whatever the situation may be," he said.
Officials also said that the so-called “sound cannon," a military device that produces long-range voice and alert tone broadcasts, will be used to publicly address a large group if communication is needed.
Construction on the controversial TMT project commences after a years-long battle over the $1.4 billion project.
“We have followed a 10-year process to get to this point, and the day for construction to begin has arrived,” Governor David Ige said last week during a press conference.
Since the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the 18-story telescope in October 2018, state departments and other law enforcement agencies have begun gearing up for what’s sure to be a heated construction period.
In recent weeks, law enforcement officials have headed up the mountain to begin clearing the way for construction, including the dismantling of several prayer altars that were built by Native Hawaiian activists.
Protesters have taken to the area to express their opposition to what they consider to be desecration of a sacred Native Hawaiian space, with some demonstrators even risking arrest. Opponents have expressed concern over potential uses of excessive force in future demonstrations.
The project was first announced nearly a decade ago as part of a new class of very large telescopes designed to look farther into space ― and potentially millions of years back in time.
While supporters believe the project will be a great technological advancement, opponents fear it will place restrictions against the native people’s access to a revered land.
