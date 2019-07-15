Warm temperatures and steady trade winds; surf on the rise along east shores

What is causing the stronger trades? We are tracking a high pressure fan that is located far to our north. It will support locally breezy trade winds into next week, although winds will be a little less gusty by the time the weekend arrives. Showers riding in with the trades will favor windward and mauka neighborhoods, with showers most frequent during nights and mornings. An area of especially showery clouds will arrive later this evening, and it will likely bring numerous windward showers to all islands through tonight and a few of these showers may spread leeward. The leeward side of Hawaii Island will have clouds building up during the afternoon after daytime heating and that will set up shop for a few showers during the afternoon and evening hours.