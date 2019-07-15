Warm temperatures and steady trade winds; surf on the rise along east shores

Good Thursday Evening. It is a trade wind Thursday!
The gusty trade winds are dominating the forecast and with the stronger winds all of the channels across the entire state are under a Small Craft Advisory. Winds over the channels are clocking in at 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts and high seas at 7 to 11 ft.
What is causing the stronger trades? We are tracking a high pressure fan that is located far to our north. It will support locally breezy trade winds into next week, although winds will be a little less gusty by the time the weekend arrives. Showers riding in with the trades will favor windward and mauka neighborhoods, with showers most frequent during nights and mornings. An area of especially showery clouds will arrive later this evening, and it will likely bring numerous windward showers to all islands through tonight and a few of these showers may spread leeward. The leeward side of Hawaii Island will have clouds building up during the afternoon after daytime heating and that will set up shop for a few showers during the afternoon and evening hours.
Along with the Small Craft Advisory, we are seeing bigger surf. Choppy surf along east facing shores will remain elevated just below advisory levels as we head into the weekend. As the trade winds weaken this weekend, surf along east facing shores will subside. Surf along all other shores is expected to remain below advisory levels through the period.
The tropical weather outlook calls for a 20% chance for tropical cyclone development within 48-hours over the Eastern Pacific. A slim chance. We will continue to watch all basins. As for now, things seem to be fairly quiet.
