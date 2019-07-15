State to allow two-year renewals of medical cannabis cards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning Thursday, qualifying patients in Hawaii can renew their medical cannabis cards for up to two years, state officials said Monday.
According to the Department of Health, current medical cannabis cardholders can submit their two-year renewal applications if they have a qualifying chronic, debilitating medical condition that is verified by medical professionals.
To qualify for a two-year certification renewal, a patient must renew with a physician or an advanced practice registered nurse who has previously certified them. The certifying physician or APRN must also verify that the patientʻs condition is chronic in nature.
In addition, the physician or APRN must agree that a two-year renewal is in the patientʻs best interest.
“The registration fees are non-refundable regardless of the renewal outcome,” Tami Whitney, a Medical Cannabis Registry Program representative, said.
“All patients that choose to see a new certifying medical provider will be eligible for a one-year registration and the following year may be eligible for a two-year renewal.”
Registered patients can submit their renewal application online as early as 60 days before their registration cards expire.
