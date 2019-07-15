McDonald named to Maxwell Award Watch List

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald has been selected to the Watch List for the 2019 Maxwell Award.
The award is presented to the most outstanding collegiate football player in America and was won by Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa last season.
McDonald was among a preseason list of 80 candidates and is poised to have a record breaking season come 2019.
The California native native led the Rainbow Warriors to an eight-win season and an appearance in the SoFi Hawai’i Bowl. McDonald finished the season ranked in the nation’s Top 10 in six categories, including sixth in passing touchdowns (36) and eighth in passing yards per game (298.1) and total offense (325.7).
He was an honorable mention all-Mountain West selection last season.
Semifinalists will be announced Oct. 29 and three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25. and the winner will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show Dec. 12.
