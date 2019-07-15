Man arrested after Kalihi Valley stabbing incident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was arrested in Kalihi early Monday morning on suspicions that he was involved in a stabbing that left another man hospitalized.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested just before 2:30 a.m. at Kalihi Valley Homes, police said.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head.
The victim, who was also not identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Their relationship is currently unknown, though paramedics say he and the suspect got into an argument before the stabbing happened.
This story will be updated.
