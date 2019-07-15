Beautiful trade wind conditions through the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue each day through the week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods. The exception will be over the leeward sections of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening scattered showers associated with the sea breeze develop. Windward shower coverage may increase through the second half of the week as moisture levels rise from east to west.
The large south swell is now subsiding. A High Surf Advisory for all south facing shores is now posted. The swell is aimed just southeast of the coastal waters so surf will be highest on the Big Island and lowest on Kauai. This swell will continue to slowly subside through mid-week. The locally strong trade winds will produce choppy waves along east facing shores but the fetch will be short for the next couple of days so wave heights will remain small.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.