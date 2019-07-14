Rescuers searching for swimmer who went missing off Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A search is underway for a missing swimmer off Hawaii Island.
On Saturday, first responders were alerted to the missing 24-year-old man off Green Sands Beach. Coast Guard officials said he was a visitor from Massachusetts.
The search was suspended at nightfall on Saturday and resumed Sunday morning.
Agencies aiding in the search include the Hawaii County Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Navy.
“He was last seen in black board shorts along the shoreline where his belongings were left. Anyone with information that may help in locating him are encouraged to notify the command center at 808-842-2600,” Charles Turner, command duty officer, Sector Honolulu, said.
This story will be updated.
