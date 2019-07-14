More improvements are coming to Ala Moana Beach Park. Up next: Repaving

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Work to resurface the main road in Ala Moana Regional Park is scheduled to begin next month.
It includes the repaving and re-striping of the entire stretch of Ala Moana Park Drive along with installing new speed bumps. Trees at the park will also be trimmed back.
The more than $1 million project is expected to wrap up in October. Mayor Caldwell says most of the work will be done at night.
The work is a part of an array of improvements going on at the park. On Saturday Mayor Kirk Caldwell provided an update on the work there.
He outlined how millions of dollars went into the park and the work that has taken place.
The city has spent $2 million to improve aging irrigation systems. Magic Island facilities also got a roughly $1 million upgrade.
McCoy Pavilion is also getting a new air conditioning and chiller system at a price of $639,000.
Beach shower improvements have also cost the city $522,000, along with another $100,000 for renovations to the concession stands.
“We need to build facilities that are available for everybody. And we’re going to be doing these facilities in other parks,” Caldwell said.
There may be less parking during the upcoming repaving since parts of the magic Island parking lot will be a staging area for construction equipment.
McCoy Pavillion will remain closed until the AC repair work is completed, which is expected some time in the winter.
