Late bounty hunter Beth Chapman remembered in Colorado memorial service

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family, friends and fans gathered in Colorado Saturday afternoon for a celebration of life honoring the late “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show co-star Beth Chapman.
Chapman died last month in Honolulu where she lived with family after battling cancer for almost two years.
The packed service was live streamed, with over 26,000 viewers tuning in to show their support.
Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the A&E show until it was canceled in 2012. The show followed the couple as they pursued fugitives who avoided arrest warrants.
They later starred in Country Music Television’s “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt.”
During Saturday’s services, Chapman fondly recalled how he met his wife when he posted her bond after she’d shoplifted a lemon.
The couple got married in 2006.
Her son, Gary Chapman, said her death still hadn’t registered with him.
“I don’t think it’s hit me yet, what’s really happened to my mom,” Chapman said. “I love her and she was there for me ... she was there by my side.”
Her friend and colleague Rainy Robinson also spoke.
“She was funny, fun, exasperating, silly, stubborn, quick-witted, quirky,” Robinson said. “She was loud, smart, sassy, passionate, linguistically colorful, and if she believed in you, you’d find no better warrior by your side than her.”
Her daughter, Bonnie Chapman, tearfully told the crowd that the world would “not be the same."
“Beth Chapman will never be forgotten, and that’s something I can say with confidence,” Chapman said.
“No one will ever be a bounty hunter in heels like she was.”
A memorial service and ash scattering ceremony was held in Waikiki at the Fort DeRussy Beach a few weeks ago.
