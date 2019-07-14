Kaukonahua Road reopens after HFD extinguishes brush fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu firefighters have extinguished a brush fire that broke out in Waialua Sunday morning.
The time of alarm for the fire was just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters raced to the scene along Kaukonahua road near the S-turn.
HFD said they sent six units staffed with 19 personnel.
The fire came close to the road at one point, which prompted police to shut down the route to traffic in both directions.
It took crews about an hour and 20 minutes to fully put out the fire.
Kaukona was reopened just after 1 p.m.
No word on how many acres were blackened.
