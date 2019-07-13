Officials: Woman, pet cat dead after Pauoa house fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman and a pet cat both died in a house fire on Pauoa Road just after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Officials said the 55-year-old woman was initially hospitalized in critical condition and later died.
Her identity has not been released.
Pauoa Road was closed to traffic between Koalele and Lae Street. It has since reopened.
Details on the fire are limited at this time. Fire officials are investigating.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
This story will be updated with new information as soon as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.